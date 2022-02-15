Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $558.48 Million

Brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report sales of $558.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $566.00 million and the lowest is $553.45 million. MSCI reported sales of $478.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.97. The company had a trading volume of 481,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,654. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $566.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI has a 52-week low of $400.01 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

