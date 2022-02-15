Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce sales of $325.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of MGI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.61 million, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.41. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $8,176,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 856,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 245,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

