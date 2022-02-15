Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. LKQ reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LKQ.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68.
About LKQ
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.