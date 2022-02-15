Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. LKQ reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LKQ.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after acquiring an additional 347,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after buying an additional 310,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LKQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $740,302,000 after purchasing an additional 515,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

