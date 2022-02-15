Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Brokerages expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.28. 1,493,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,263. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

