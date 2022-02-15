YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “
Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.09 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
