YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.09 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,312,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,098.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,421 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 913,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.