Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $11.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.84.

Youdao stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57. Youdao has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Youdao by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275,238 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after buying an additional 119,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after buying an additional 351,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 69.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 289,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 164,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

