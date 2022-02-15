Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 809,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:XOS opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. XOS has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOS shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 35,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XOS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

