Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.280-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.33.

WH traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. 1,102,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $91.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

