W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after acquiring an additional 862,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 198,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 470,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

