Wrapped NXM Price Hits $34.33 on Major Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $57.57 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for about $34.33 or 0.00077469 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00105965 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

WNXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

