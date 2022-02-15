WPP’s (WPP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,360 ($18.40) to GBX 1,340 ($18.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.26) to GBX 1,030 ($13.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.63) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,264.22 ($17.11).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 1,217.50 ($16.47) on Tuesday. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 826.20 ($11.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,147.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,057.03. The stock has a market cap of £13.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

