Woodcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,962.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $4,962.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,284.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.44 or 0.07039595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00297361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.39 or 0.00764127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013970 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00073822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00409278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.48 or 0.00217856 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

