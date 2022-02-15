Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 34.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

