Wingstop (WING) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $156.64 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.22, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wingstop stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

