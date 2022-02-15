Wingstop (WING) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $156.64 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.22, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.78.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
