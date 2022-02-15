William Blair Weighs in on RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for RBC Bearings in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROLL. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.20.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $180.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.86. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

