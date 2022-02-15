William Blair Weighs in on Eventbrite, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a research report issued on Friday, February 11th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Eventbrite stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.92.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,508,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,539 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 1,190.6% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $23,164,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $20,645,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

