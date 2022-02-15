William Blair Comments on Seagen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seagen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). William Blair also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $124.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.01. Seagen has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

