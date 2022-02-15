William Blair Comments on ASGN Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASGN in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.73.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of ASGN opened at $109.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. ASGN has a 1 year low of $89.33 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.94.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

