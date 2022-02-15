Weyerhaeuser (WY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced a Special dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,646 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

