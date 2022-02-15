Weyerhaeuser (WY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced a Special dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50.
Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.
Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $43.04.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,646 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
