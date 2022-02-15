Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

