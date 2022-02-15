Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
