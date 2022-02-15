West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Up 21.5%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY) shares rose 21.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 120,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 79,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$52.74 million and a PE ratio of -33.20.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

