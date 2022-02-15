West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Up 21.5%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY) shares rose 21.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 120,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 79,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$52.74 million and a PE ratio of -33.20.
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile (CVE:WHY)
