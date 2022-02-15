WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues Earnings Results

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. WESCO International updated its FY22 guidance to $11.00-12.00 EPS.

WESCO International stock opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $140.92.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

