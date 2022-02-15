Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Down 60.8% in January

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,200 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the January 15th total of 725,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $6,381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,043. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

