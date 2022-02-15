Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Welltower by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

