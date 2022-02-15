Wells Fargo & Company Raises Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target to C$85.00

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company to C$85.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Magna International to a sell rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$104.22.

Get Magna International alerts:

MG stock opened at C$97.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$93.24 and a 12-month high of C$126.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.51.

In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.