Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for salesforce.com (CRM)

2/15/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $275.00 to $225.00.

2/1/2022 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/28/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $316.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $315.00.

1/4/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/29/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/20/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $370.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

NYSE CRM opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,459 shares of company stock worth $38,919,655 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

