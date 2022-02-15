Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pearson (PSON)

Pearson (LON: PSON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2022 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/28/2022 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 625 ($8.46) to GBX 610 ($8.25). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.46) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 585 ($7.92) to GBX 625 ($8.46). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.98) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 625.20 ($8.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 610.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 671.68. Pearson plc has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.73) and a one year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.96).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.