Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of WEBR stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Weber has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weber Company Profile
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weber (WEBR)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.