Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Weber has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

WEBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

