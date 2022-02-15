Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Announces Earnings Results

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of WEBR stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28. Weber has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.
A number of research analysts have commented on WEBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
