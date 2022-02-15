Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $149.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $247.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.82.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $142.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.48. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $355.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.32 and a beta of 2.84.

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

