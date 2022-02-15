Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $141.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.