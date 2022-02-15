Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HCC opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00.

Several research analysts have commented on HCC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 157,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

