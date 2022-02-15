Wanchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.10 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $94.10 million and $37.52 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

