Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Short Interest Update

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WALDU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALDU. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,864 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 518,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,230,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after buying an additional 292,437 shares in the last quarter.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

