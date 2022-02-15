Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 14.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 163,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 22.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 566,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 105,620 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

