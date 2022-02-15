W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to post earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.95 and the highest is $6.26. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $24.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $27.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $28.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $466.39. The stock had a trading volume of 270,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,904. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $367.00 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $32,467,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

