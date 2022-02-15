vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.69 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -1.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 950,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 95,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

