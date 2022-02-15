Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,708,000 after purchasing an additional 115,080 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after purchasing an additional 92,876 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,665,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $416.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $354.17 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.86 and a 200 day moving average of $435.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.