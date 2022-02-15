Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 6,499 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 537,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

