Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

OC opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

