Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,793,579 shares of company stock worth $618,542,188. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $291.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.72.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.