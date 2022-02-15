Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 484 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.45 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.