Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

NYSE VNO opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

