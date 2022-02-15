Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

NYSE:VNO opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

