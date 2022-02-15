Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) will announce sales of $148.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.70 million and the lowest is $147.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year sales of $427.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $428.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $564.45 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $580.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.24. 187,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,103. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.