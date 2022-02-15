Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stake Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Visteon were worth $33,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 20.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Visteon by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VC opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

