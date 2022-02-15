Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the January 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIST. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE VIST traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. 416,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.29 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.