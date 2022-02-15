Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $67,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $227.62. 92,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,417,754. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.23 and its 200-day moving average is $220.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

