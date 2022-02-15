Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is MSD Partners L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

MSD Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 104,866 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $71,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.00. 79,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,417,754. The company has a market cap of $434.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.