Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $8.65. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 419,783 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,989,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after buying an additional 549,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

